Canada’s AGF scores $320-million windfall in merger of big U.K. money managers

Canadian mutual fund company AGF Management Ltd. scored a $320-million windfall early Thursday from the planned merger of two large British money managers.

London-based Smith & Williamson, which is 33.6-per-cent owned by AGF, announced early Thursday that it will join forces with rival Tilney Group Ltd. in an transaction that will create one of Britain’s largest independent wealth managers, with £45-billion ($74-billion) in assets.

In the deal, Toronto-based AGF will receive $277-million in cash and retain a 2.3-per-cent stake in the merged British firm, or a total of $320-million. AGF first invested in a predecessor to Smith & Williamson in 1998 and stands to make a 260-per-cent return on its stake.

Story continues below advertisement

AGF executive chairman Blake Goldring said the merger “delivers on AGF’s long-term investment strategy in the U.K. while providing us the opportunity to participate in a new company that is set up to be a market leader.”

AGF’s decision to sell the bulk of its stake in Smith & Williamson reflects the rising cost of doing business in Britain, because of regulatory changes that include significant government pension reforms unveiled in 2015, Mr. Goldring said. He said the political uncertainty surrounding Brexit played no role in the move, as AGF began looking for an exit before British referendum on leaving the European Union in 2016.

“The U.K. is an attractive market for fund managers, it’s one of the world largest economies, but it does require scale,” said Mr. Goldring. However, because of concerns over Brexit-based currency moves, AGF hedged the cash portion of the proceeds from the deal to protect against any decline in the value of the British pound between now and the close of the transaction, which is expected by March, 2020.

AGF chief executive officer Kevin McCreadie said in a press release: “The return on our investment gives us the flexibility to redeploy capital in a number of ways, including funding future share buybacks, servicing debt repayment and continuing to invest in new areas of growth.”

AGF was carrying its investment in Smith & Williamson at a book value of $137.5-million. AGF’s stock price jumped earlier this month after Smith & Williamson and Tilney revealed they were in talks.

AGF has $37.4-billion of assets under management, with a stable of products that includes mutual funds sold through financial advisers and funds targeted at institutional investors. The company’s stock price closed at $5.80 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, compared to $30 levels prior to the global financial crisis.

Like many independent wealth managers, AGF struggled in recent years to retain market share in the face of competition from larger rivals, such as the banks, and lower-cost alternatives such as exchange-traded funds.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re focused on offering investment strategies that are clearly differentiated,” said Mr. Goldring. In the past five years, AGF launched an infrastructure-focused alternative asset business that now has $2.4-billion in assets and an ETFs division that manages $1.1-billion.

Tying up with Tinley is Smith & Williamson’s second attempt to strike a merger in as many years. In 2017, the firm disclosed it was in talks with London-based Rathbone Brothers, but the two were unable to agree on terms of a transaction. When the deal died, Mr. Goldring said Smith & Williamson began working on an initial public offering while also starting talks with Tilney that culminated in a merger.

Tilney is a 183-year-old firm. British private equity fund Permira purchased it five years ago and introduced a strategy of expanding through mergers and acquisitions. Smith & Williamson was founded in Glasgow in 1881.