"As inflation persisted and rate hikes continued, consumer demand for discretionary goods softened, particularly in the latter half of the quarter,," Canadian Tire CEO Greg Hicks said in a statement.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has withdrawn previous forecasts for its financial performance this year, as inflation has dampened consumer spending and put pressure on retail sales.

The Toronto-based retailer on Thursday reported declines in both revenue and profit in its second quarter ended July 1, as Canadians tightened their budgets and continued to cut down on purchases of discretionary products such as gardening supplies, recreational items and casual clothing.

“As inflation persisted and rate hikes continued, consumer demand for discretionary goods softened, particularly in the latter half of the quarter, and Canadians shifted to more essentials within our multi-category assortment,” president and chief executive officer Greg Hicks said in a statement on Thursday.

Lower retail sales, as well as investments the company is making in the business, led to a decline in profits, according to the company.

Canadian Tire’s net income declined to $126.9-million or $1.77 per share per share in the second quarter, compared to $177.6-million or $2.45 per share in the same period the prior year. That 28.5-per-cent decline in profit included $74.6-million in costs related to a March 15 fire at one of the company’s largest distribution centre in Brampton, Ont. The decline also included a $33.3-million retroactive tax charge in Canadian Tire’s financial services segment. Normalized diluted earnings, excluding those costs, declined 1 per cent.

For months, Canadian Tire has been among the retailers pointing to changing consumer patterns, as higher interest rates and soaring prices for everyday essentials such as groceries have led people to cut back on other purchases.

At the company’s flagship Canadian Tire stores, sales of essential products and services grew, such as in the automotive category, while other discretionary categories such as gardening and recreational products declined. Sport Chek benefited from growth in footwear and products related to team sports, but sales fell for athletic clothing and outerwear. And footwear sales also grew at Mark’s, while sales of casual clothing declined.

The trend is starkly different from what retailers experienced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when stores struggled to keep up with surging demand for big-ticket items to spruce up people’s homes as well as recreational items such as bicycles, outdoor gear and exercise equipment. In its previous quarter, the company’s credit card data showed that overall consumer spending had slowed for the first time since 2020 – a trend that has continued in the second quarter.

Canadian Tire’s comparable sales – an important industry measure that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings -- were roughly flat in the quarter, excluding declines in petroleum sales. Total revenue fell to $4.3-billion in the quarter, a 3.4-per-cent decline compared to the same period the prior year.