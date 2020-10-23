Canfor reports surge in third-quarter net profit on record lumber earnings

Canfor Corp. says its net profit surged in the third quarter on record lumber earnings that were driven by an unprecedented increase in prices.
The Vancouver-based forest products company says it earned $218.1-million or $1.74 per share in the three months ended Sept. 30.
That compared with a loss of $88.5-million or 71 cents per share a year earlier.
Adjusted net income increased to $259.4-million or $2.07 per share, up from a loss of $42.6-million or 34 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.
Sales grew 42 per cent to $1.55-billion from $1.09-billion in the prior year.
Canfor was expected to report $1.61 per share in adjusted earnings on $1.42-billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
