Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at a Canopy Growth facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2018.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Canopy Growth Corp. WEED-T reported a $2.1-billion loss in the first quarter of its current fiscal year, another major blow for the former cannabis star as it tries to restructure its business in order to win investors back.

The lion’s share of the loss stems from a $1.7-billion goodwill write down on Canopy’s cannabis operations, which management attributed to a decrease in the company’s market value in the first quarter.

The cannabis sector has been struggling for quite some time, but until recently Canopy’s shares kept a premium valuation relative to its peers. That has changed in the past few months as investors have dumped the company’s stock at a rapid pace.

In May, Canopy, once Canada’s top LP (or licensed producer) of cannabis by market share, disclosed that it would not make money by the second half of the year, at least after excluding certain costs, as it had previously promised, and pushed that deadline out by two years to 2024.

A month later, Canopy announced it would swap some bonds for shares in order to reduce its troubling debt burden. Handing out new stock diluted existing shareholders and as part of the swap, Canopy agreed to repay $345-million in cash next summer.

Investors revolted. In June alone Canopy’s shares tumbled 42 per cent. Over the past year, they are down more than double that.

The new goodwill write down, reported Friday morning, dominated Canopy’s first quarter loss, but the company’s core business also struggled with total revenue falling 19 per cent to $110-million from the year prior.

Canopy’s Canadian recreational cannabis operations — once its bread and butter — was a leading factor, with revenue from the unit falling 35 per cent to $39-million from the same quarter last year. Canopy attributed much of the drop to competitive pricing for non-premium cannabis because the Canadian market is wildly oversupplied with this product.

Canopy’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which strips out certain costs and is normally a more favourable metric for reporting companies, dropped 18 per cent from the year prior to a loss of $75-million.

The rough quarter is troubling for Constellation Brands Inc. STZ-N, the U.S. alcohol giant that invested a total of $5.2-billion in Canopy back when it seemed like recreational weed could be the next big thing. Constellation invested in two tranches, and the second was a $5-billion cheque that valued Canopy’s shares at $48.60 each. On Thursday, Canopy’s stock closed at $3.69.

Canopy, now run by Constellation’s chosen leaders, is trying to turn a corner and management laid out a revitalization plan in May. In Canada, its focus is on premium cannabis, a response to the country’s oversupply of cut-rate mediocre weed. Canopy also plans to cut more expenses – particularly sales, marketing and general costs, which it hopes to reduce by 25 per cent. Roughly half of its cost savings are expected to come from job losses.

However, the current management team has banked heavily on the United States legalizing recreational cannabis at the federal level. After Joe Biden won the presidency and the Democrats took 50 seats in the U.S. Senate, there was enormous hope that this would happen. But with Republicans seemingly poised to retake the Senate in mid-term elections this fall, those dreams have all but disappeared.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.