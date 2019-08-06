 Skip to main content

Report on Business Catalyst boosts number of HBC shares it’s seeking in effort to oppose take-private bid

Catalyst boosts number of HBC shares it's seeking in effort to oppose take-private bid

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Investment firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc. says it has boosted the number of Hudson’s Bay Co. shares it’s seeking to buy in an effort to oppose a proposal to privatize the retailer.

The firm says it is now seeking to buy up to 19.8 million shares at $10.11 each, up from 14.8 million shares, for a total bid value of $200 million.

The offer, seeking about 10.75 per cent of outstanding shares, came after an insider group led by board chairman Richard Baker made a bid in June of $9.45 per share to take the retailer private.

Catalyst says the Baker-led offer greatly undervalues the company, which owns the Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay, Lord &Taylor and Saks OFF 5th retail brands as well as significant real estate holdings.

A committee of independent directors said last week that the Baker-led offer was inadequate.

The Catalyst offer remains open until 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 16 unless it is extended, varied or withdrawn.

