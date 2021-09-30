 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Central bank digital currencies could disrupt banking, need limits: BIS Report

Mark Rendell
James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Digital currencies backed by central banks could cause significant disruption to private financial institutions, although risk to banks could be limited with the proper checks and balances, according to a report by a group of central banks, including the Bank of Canada.

Around the world, central banks are thinking of launching their own forms of digital currency, in response to a decline in the use of physical cash and the rise of online currencies backed by large technology companies, such as Facebook. The fear among central bankers is that they could lose their place at the heart of the payments system defined by digital wallets and tap payments.

One of the most crucial challenges policy makers face at this early stage is figuring out whether its even possible to introduce central bank digital currencies (CBDC) without causing undue harm to the banking system.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an umbrella group for central banks worldwide, and a group of seven central banks including the BoC, published a report laying out the risks posed by CBDCs as well as ideas about how to limit them.

The key concern is that CBDCs would eat into commercial bank profitability, as savers move their bank deposits into accounts held at the central bank. Banks typically rely on client deposits to make loans, meaning a reduction in deposits could affect the availability of credit throughout the economy.

“This could, under certain circumstances, affect bank profitability, lending and the overall provision of financial services,” the report said.

Private-sector digital currencies known as stablecoins could also reduce people’s reliance on bank deposits. Indeed, one of the core arguments for CBDCs is that central banks are better placed than private technology companies to manage the disruption caused by digital money.

Policy makers, for instance, could limit the impact of digital cash on bank deposits by capping how much money could be held in a CBDC account. The BIS report also advocates for considerable private-sector involvement in any CBDC system, with financial institutions providing the customer-facing parts of the system, such as digital wallets.

Canada’s banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, is consulting with banks and insurers about the risks they see from digital money, said Superintendent Peter Routledge, in a speech at a virtual conference held by the Global Risk Institute on Wednesday.

That includes evaluating the extent to which digital currencies - whether issued by central banks or in the form of cryptocurrency and stablecoins - could disrupt business models or affect the financial system’s stability. For now, Mr. Routledge said OSFI plans to follow the Bank of Canada’s lead on CBDCs.

Story continues below advertisement

“The payments system and the financial system overseen by the Bank of Canada is intact and stable and solid,” Mr. Routledge said. “And the innovations we’ve seen to date haven’t, in my judgment, posed material threats to the system - nor do I expect they will.”

But OSFI is also in touch with international regulators about developments in digital currency, and acknowledges “the pace of innovation is certainly noticeable,” he said.

“If you think of the over-the-horizon risk, could innovation happen at a faster pace than maybe we realize right now? Does all of a sudden a threat emerge that is material? That’s the eye we have on that,” he said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies