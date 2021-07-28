 Skip to main content
Report on Business

CGI’s net income climbs 30% in third quarter despite revenue dip

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Information technology firm CGI Inc. is reporting a nearly 30 per cent increase in net income in the third quarter despite lower revenues.

The Montreal-based company says it earned $338.5-million or $1.36 per diluted share in the quarter, up from $260.9-million or $1 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits for the three months ended June 30 was $339-million or $1.36 per share, up from $308.4-million or $1.18 per share.

Revenues fell one per cent to $3.02-billion from $3.05-billion in the third quarter of 2020, but grew 3.5 per cent excluding currency fluctuations.

CGI was expected to report $340.1-million in adjusted profits on nearly $3.07-billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Bookings increased 28 per cent to $3.63-billion in the quarter, pushing its backlog up $1.05-billion to $23.3-billion.

“With robust bookings and cash from operations, we remain well positioned to continue driving profitable growth in the future,” stated CEO George Schindler.

