CI Financial slashes dividend, unveils $1-billion share buyback

CI Financial, one of the country’s largest investment managers, is slashing its dividend nearly in half in a move it said will improve flexibility amid intense competition across the Canadian wealth management industry.

The company announced the surprise cut in an earnings release on Thursday morning, while also saying it plans to buy back up to $1-billion of its own stock over the next 12 to 18 months.

“With this change, we will have increased flexibility to invest our free cash flow in the best available opportunities to the benefit of our company and its shareholders,” CI’s chief executive officer Peter Anderson said in a release. “Today, we strongly believe that the best use of free cash flow is to aggressively buy back CI shares because they offer such compelling value.”

CI’s stock has fallen badly as it wrestles with a combination of challenges that have been building across the industry in recent years. Since January alone, the company’s share price is down by more than 30 per cent.

That slide has made the company’s dividend payout an important feature for shareholders. Having risen steadily for more than eight years now, the dividend was yielding 6.1 per cent as of Wednesday’s close.

A new annual dividend rate of $0.72 per share, to be paid quarterly over the next six quarters, will bring the dividend yield down to 3.1 per cent, which the company said is more in line with the market average.

“CI’s practice has been to return substantially all of its free cash flow to its shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases,” the company said. “This practice is not changing. Under the new strategy, CI will re-allocate a greater portion of its cash flow to share repurchases.”

Over the 12 months up to the end of June, the company bought back $559-million of its stock.

CI also disclosed financial performance for its second quarter, with earnings of $0.61 per share coming in slightly ahead of analyst forecasts, while assets under management declined slightly from the previous quarter.

The mutual fund business in general has been under increasing pressure from regulatory changes, competition from exchange traded funds, the rising popularity of low-cost passive funds, and an industry-wide decline in fees.

For years, steep management fees made mutual funds cash flow machines.

But investors have become increasingly sensitive to fees as regulators have forced greater fee disclosure by fund companies, and as ETFs have come to offer a lower-cost alternative.

Mutual fund providers have cut fees in response to the competitive threat – last week CI announced fee reductions on 33 of its funds.

At the same time, the company is spending more. CI recently said it is targeting 4-per-cent annual growth in selling, general and administrative expenses, partly as a result of technological investments – improving website and mobile access, and exploring longer-term initiatives in artificial intelligence and big data.

Lower fees combined with higher costs are proving a drag on profitability. “We have to assume that profit margins will erode through the remainder of 2018,” CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden said in a note in May after CI missed earnings expectations for its first quarter.

Aside from relatively high fees, poor performance has also chased away some investors from CI’s mutual funds. The company has pointed to a conservative approach to equities and limited exposure to high-flying U.S. tech stocks as one reason for underperformance by many of its portfolio managers.

Coincidentally, net outflows from CI’s funds appear to be accelerating. In 2017, the company’s Canadian business saw $1.5-billion in net redemptions – a sum that was nearly matched in this year’s first quarter alone.

Underperformance is a problem across the Canadian mutual fund industry. Among Canadian equity funds, more than 90 per cent of fund managers failed to beat the S&P/TSX Composite Index over the last 10 years, according to Standard & Poor’s SPIVA Scorecard rankings, which show mutual fund returns up to the end of last year.

And nearly none of the Canadian fund managers investing in U.S. stocks beat the S&P 500 Index over the same time. The bull market has been a tough one to beat. In the more than nine years since the S&P 500 bottomed out in March 2009, the index has posted an average annual return of 16.5 per cent.

Still, the mutual fund business is still a dominant force in Canadian wealth management. With more than $1.5-trillion in assets, traditional mutual funds still dwarf the ETF business, which manages about $160-billion in assets, though the newer rival product is growing steadily.