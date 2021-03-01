CIBC pushes back return to the office until end of June

Canadian Imperial Bank of commerce is delaying plans to bring most of its employees back to offices until at least the end of June.
The bank announced the new timeline in an internal memo sent to staff on Monday. Citing a “gradual and measured” approach, informed by public health guidance, the bank also plans to survey staff this week to refine its return-to-office plans, said Sandy Sharman, CIBC’s group head of people, culture and brand.
Last November, CIBC told told employees that most people working remotely could expect to do so until at least April, and has promised to give at least four weeks’ notice before asking them to come back to offices. About 70 per cent of the bank’s nearly 44,000 employees have been working remotely.
Since then, novel coronavirus cases surged again in some regions of Canada, and there have been 19,873 new cases reported in the last seven days. Multiple vaccines have been approved but programs to deliver shots have started slowly, with five doses administered for every 100 people in the country so far.
CIBC has also promised employees paid time off work to get vaccinated.
