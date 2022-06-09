Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is matching rival banks by raising base salaries for a majority of employees by 3 per cent, and is also boosting its minimum wage paid to entry-level staff.

The increase to base salaries for employees at the lower end of its pay grade will take effect in July, according to a company memo sent Thursday by chief executive officer Victor Dodig. The job categories receiving the raise include customer service representatives at branches, call centre agents, and investment advisor assistants. The change aligns CIBC with similar 3-per-cent pay raises for lower-paid staff that have been promised by Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal over the last two months.

CIBC is also raising the minimum wage it pays employees in Canada and the U.S. to $20 per hour in July, from $17 currently. And the bank is committing to further increase that minimum wage to $25 per hour by 2025, or the equivalent in local currency.

“These investments build on the steady, strategic targeted investments we have been making as we continue to ensure we pay competitively and recognize the contributions of our team, particularly at a time when the cost of living has been increasing,” Mr. Dodig said in the memo.

Banks are in fierce competition for talent, in executive and technology roles but also in customer-facing jobs in branches and call centres, as well as some back-office roles. That, combined with high inflation that is driving up prices, has pushed banks’ fixed costs higher.

In mid-April, TD was the first major bank to offer an unusual mid-year boost to base salaries, which takes effect in July. The raises will cost TD about $290-million annually, and CEO Bharat Masrani said at the time that the pay increase was to recognize employees for their work in difficult circumstances during the pandemic, “and respond to a changing environment.”

RBC followed suit in May, promising a July raise to nearly half its staff as part of a $200-million spending package that makes salaries and benefits more generous. Dave McKay, the bank’s CEO, said in a company memo that the higher pay was “to address the market pressures and the rising cost of living that is having a greater impact on colleagues in lower salary bands.”

And BMO also raised salaries for staff at lower pay levels by 3 per cent, chief financial officer Tayfun Tuzun said in an interview last month. “We are seeing compensation inflation in this type of a job market, I think that’s quite natural,” he said.

Some banks have handed out one-time cash bonuses to employees at various times during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the increases to base pay and minimum wages, which could be compounded by regular increases at the end of the fiscal year in October, are a more lasting step up in salaries and wages for banks’ lower-paid employees.

CIBC has also enhanced its employee benefits to make benefits during childcare leave, mental health services, gender affirmation care and fertility treatment coverage more generous, among other things.

