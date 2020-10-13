Cineplex CEO blasts new COVID-19 restrictions that closed cinemas in Ontario

Open this photo in gallery A Cineplex employee cleans seats at movie theatre in Toronto on Oct. 6, 2020, as part of health and safety protocols put in place at Cineplex cinemas. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Cineplex Inc.'s chief executive officer repeated his criticisms of government-mandated shutdowns of movie theatres on Tuesday, calling the measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 “excessive.”

Executives and board members held the cinema chain’s annual general meeting on Tuesday before an empty movie theatre in downtown Toronto, with shareholders attending via webcast. The meeting moved to a virtual format following an announcement on Friday from the Ontario government that a number of businesses would be forced to close for at least 28 days – including cinemas, as well as gyms, restaurants, bars, casinos and performing arts venues.

“When we look at movie-going in general, it simply does not pose the same risk as other indoor services and gatherings,” CEO Ellis Jacob said during the meeting, adding that movie theatres have ample space and headroom that make them particularly suited to physical-distancing measures. Since its theatres began to reopen in parts of the country in late June, Cineplex had introduced reserved seating with distanced layouts in each theatre, and had staggered show times to avoid large crowds arriving at theatre entrances at one time.

“Movie theatres are fundamentally different from any other retail or restaurant environment,” Mr. Jacob said.

The threat to the movie business from the global pandemic has rattled investors. Share prices of cinema chains including Cineplex took a hit last week, after the world’s second-largest theatre chain, Cineworld Group plc, announced that it would shut down theatres again. Cineplex’s share price, which had already fallen by nearly 80 per cent since early March, declined by another 30 per cent last week, closing at $4.63 on Friday.

The new restrictions took effect over the long weekend in Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots – Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region. The move affects 22 of Cineplex’s 68 theatres in the province, and follows other recent closures that affected 17 Cineplex theatres in Quebec and two in New Brunswick.

Amid all the uncertainty, movie studios have been delaying the release dates of big-budget films including Dune, Top Gun: Maverick, the latest James Bond release, No Time to Die, as well as Marvel’s Black Widow and a new adaptation of West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg. Studios have also been experimenting with releasing movies directly to streaming services, bypassing theatres altogether, as Walt Disney Co. did with Mulan in North America and Britain. Mr. Jacob noted that this has caused “speculation” about the future of the theatrical release model.

“What remains clear in speaking with many of our studio partners, is that they’re committed to the theatrical release of their films and recognize that it’s critical to the long-term financial success of a film,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr. Jacob also attempted to put a positive spin on film-release delays, saying that they have positioned 2021 to be a strong year at the box office.

“What I know for sure is that our guests miss the magic of the big screen, and are looking forward to shared experiences with friends and family that can’t be replicated at home,” Mr. Jacob said.

Cineplex has been cutting costs to cope with the revenue losses at its theatres, laying off staff during the summer and imposing permanent salary reductions for full-time staff. The company put its head office in Toronto up for sale, which it expects to close around the end of this year.

It has also benefited from government wage subsidies, and has negotiated with landlords for rent abatements during closure periods and reductions during reopenings. It has also negotiated with suppliers to reduce contractually-mandated services and defer payments. The company cut its dividend payments to shareholders, which it does not expect to reintroduce in the near future, and has also cut capital investments.

