Cineplex Inc. CGX-T is in the danger zone – and for the first time in more than two years, that is good news.

Helped by blockbuster box-office returns for the new Top Gun: Maverick, Canada’s largest movie theatre chain on Thursday reported its first quarterly profit since before the pandemic began.

Cineplex reported net income of $1.3-million or 2 cents per share in the three months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $103.7-million or $1.64 per share in the same period last year.

In a statement, chief executive officer Ellis Jacob called the results “a testament to the fact that when strong film product is available, Canadians return to our theatres in droves.”

Other big titles also helped to draw audiences, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Jurassic World Dominion.

Cineplex’s theatre attendance was ten times higher than at the same time last year, with 11.1-million visits in the quarter.

Theatre attendance was slammed during the pandemic, and Hollywood studios responded by delaying releasing films altogether – or in some cases, releasing them on streaming services. Even as cinemas are opening up again, some studios have been experimenting with shorter theatrical “windows,” or the time when movies are available exclusively on the big screen before moving to free streaming or video-on-demand rentals.

The long-awaited Top Gun sequel was supposed to have its premiere in June of 2020, but was pushed back multiple times due to COVID. Its high-wattage star and co-producer, Tom Cruise, told an audience at the Cannes Film Festival in May that he refused to release the movie on streaming.

“I make movies for the big screen,” the star said.

Cineplex reported that its total revenues increased by 438.9 per cent in the second quarter, to $349.9-million.

Box office revenues per visitor increased to $12.29 compared to $10.89 at the same time last year, when the company’s higher-priced VIP theatres were closed, and other premium offerings such as 3D films were not available. Concession revenues also increased to $8.84 per visitor compared to $7.86 last year.

