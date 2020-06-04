CMHC to tighten lending standards for homebuyers

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is tightening lending standards for borrowers, raising credit score requirements and ensuring that homeowners can make their debt payments, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
The national mortgage insurance provider will ban potential homebuyers from borrowing funds to make a down payment, and raise the credit score required to get insurance from a minimum of 600 to 680. In addition, the housing agency is taking steps to ensure homeowners can afford their loan payments by lowering maximum debt service ratios, which measure a borrower’s expenses relative to their income, the source said.
The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.
A spokesperson for CMHC declined to provide details but said an announcement was coming later on Thursday.
The tighter standards come about two weeks after CMHC chief Evan Siddall forecast national home prices dropping as much as 18 per cent in the coming 12 months and said his agency was considering changing its underwriting policies.
“We feel we need to avoid exposing young people, and through CMHC, Canadian taxpayers, to the amplified losses that result from falling house prices,” Mr. Siddall said, according to a speech on CMHC’s web site.
He warned that the “combination of higher mortgage debt, declining house prices and increased unemployment is cause for concern for Canada’s longer-term financial stability.”
Mortgage rate comparison web site RateSpy.com first reported news that CMHC plans to tighten criteria on mortgage insurance on Twitter on Thursday.
CMHC is not expected to raise the minimum down payment from five per cent, according to the source. Mr. Siddall had said there was risk that homeowners with only a 5 per cent down payment could be in danger of owing more than their house was worth if home prices dropped more than 5 per cent.
“A 10 per cent down payment offers more of a cushion against possible losses,” he said in the speech.
The biggest lenders have already started tightening lending standards. Bank of Nova Scotia is not allowing investors to use borrowed funds to buy rental properties.
