 Skip to main content

Report on Business CN Rail revenue jumps on higher crude, grain volumes

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

CN Rail revenue jumps on higher crude, grain volumes

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Canadian National Railway Co. boosted revenue by 9 per cent in the second quarter, as Canada’s largest railway saw oil and grain volumes rise.

Sales were also helped by the inclusion of TransX, a trucking company CN recently bought to expand its reach in the container shipping supply chain.

CN posted a second-quarter profit of $1.36-billion, or $1.88 a share, after markets closed on Tuesday, compared with $1.3-billion ($1.77) in the same period of 2018. Revenue was $3.95-billion.

Story continues below advertisement

Adjusted for taxes and costs, CN made $1.25-billion or $1.73 a share, in the three months ending on June 30. Analysts expected adjusted per-share profit of $1.65 and revenue of $3.9-billion.

Expenses climbed by 8 per cent, mainly due to the addition of TransX, a weaker dollar and higher costs to handle rising freight volumes, CN said. CN’s operating ratio, which compares sales with expenses, improved to 57.5 per cent.

Montreal-based CN, which has 24,000 employees in Canada and the United States, operates a 32,000-kilometre freight network that reaches the East and West Coasts and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Canadian rail freight traffic is up by 2 per cent in the first 28 weeks of the year, compared with the same period in 2018, according to the American Association of Railroads, which includes the U.S. operations of CN and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. This compares with a drop of more than 3 per cent on U.S. rail companies.

CN’s share price has risen by 18 per cent this year, outpacing the 15-per-cent increase in the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Ghislain Houle, CN’s chief financial officer, said on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday volumes missed the company’s expectations, but should rise as the year continues. He pointed to low unemployment rates, the robust U.S. economy, as well as a new coal mine and a new propane terminal in Prince Rupert, B.C.

Petroleum and chemical shipping revenue increased by 26 per cent, while shipping containers rose by 15 per cent. Metals, minerals and forest products posted small declines in sales.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our crude oil shipments increased significantly in the quarter and we’re optimistic that the Alberta government will enable that momentum to continue for the balance of the year,” Mr. Houle said, referring to the province’s easing of its oil production curtailment.

For the full year 2019, CN stuck with its forecast for adjusted profit growth of low double-digits, but warned of expected volatility in demand for shipments of grain, lumber and crude oil. The Chinese ban on Canadian canola is expected to drive up the crop supplies awaiting shipment, CN said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter