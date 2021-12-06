Canadian National Railway Co. says trains are moving again in southern British Columbia after the third atmospheric river in two weeks descended on the region.

CN says service resumed Sunday after crews worked around the clock on the Vancouver-Kamloops corridor, which was first cut by mudslides and washouts amid torrential rain in mid-November.

The country’s largest railroad operator restored limited service along the vital supply link late last month before opting to close the line again a week ago as more downpours triggered further flooding, landslides and debris.

CN spokesman Jonathan Abecassis says crews will continue to monitor the tracks and terrain over the coming days.

The restored connection will allow freight to flow to and from the Port of Vancouver and begin to clear the massive backlogs of incoming shipping containers and outgoing grain – canola in particular.

The repaired tracks will also allow Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which shares rail infrastructure with CN through part of the Fraser Valley, to boost its shipments.

