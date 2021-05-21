CN wins battle for Kansas City Southern, setting stage for first big U.S. rail merger in decades

Canadian National Railway Co. emerged as the victor in the takeover battle for Kansas City Southern on Friday, beating rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and setting the stage for the first major U.S. railway merger in more than 20 years.
The Missouri-based railway said it has accepted CN’s US$29.8-billion offer and terminated a US$25.2-billion agreement it made with CP in March.
KCS’s acceptance of CN’s offer on Friday turns the focus to the Surface Transportation Board, the U.S. regulator that holds the fate of the companies in its hands.
The regulator must first approve the independent voting trust in which CN plans to hold KCS shares while awaiting the STB to complete its review of the takeover itself. A decision on the trust is expected in July, while a ruling on the takeover could take until late 2022 or early 2023, CN said. The deal also requires approval by the Mexican regulator and a majority of KCS shareholders.
The takeover would form the first railway that links the three North American countries and give CN access to key ocean and river ports in the southern U.S., Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic and Pacific Coasts of Mexico. KCS’s network, which runs south from the U.S. Midwest, reaches deep into the Mexican petroleum and automotive industrial regions.
