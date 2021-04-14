 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Cogeco CEO eager to learn result of CRTC review of mobile wireless industry

David Paddon
Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The CEO of Cogeco Inc. and its internet and cable TV subsidiary said Wednesday that they are eager to learn whether Canada’s telecom regulator will grant approval for a type of wireless network that the Montreal-based company has championed for years.

“It will encourage ongoing investments to expand and improve Canada’s wireless network, while bringing new wireless services to underserved and unserved Canadians,” Cogeco chief executive Philippe Jette told analysts in a conference call.

“We continue to be interested to add mobile services to our offer, given the right circumstances, and maintain healthy competition in this sector.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jette’s comments came ahead of a CRTC announcement about its regulatory policy on mobile network services, to be announced Thursday afternoon.

Cogeco stands apart from most of the other participants in a years-long regulatory review about MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators), which piggyback on other providers’ infrastructure through wholesale access rather than building their own networks and is cost prohibitive for smaller companies.

The CRTC hearings included all of Canada’s major internet and wireless providers – generally opposed to regulated wholesale prices for access to the network infrastructure they own – as well as the smaller companies that argue for a policy more favourable to MVNOs.

Jette said Cogeco’s hybrid model would be a “middle ground” between the operators that have built and operate their own networks and the virtual operators.

Cogeco, which has an extensive network of internet and cable systems through parts of Ontario and Quebec, wants to work with wireless service providers.

The major telecommunications companies generally oppose the Cogeco model.

Jette said he wouldn’t predict what the CRTC will decide.

Story continues below advertisement

He also had little to say about a plan for Rogers Communications Inc. to buy Shaw Communications Inc. and its Freedom Mobile wireless business, but noted it would be scrutinized by the government and two of its independent regulators.

The Rogers-Shaw deal, as proposed, would create a company that owns Canada’s two largest cable systems, the country’s No. 1 and No. 4 wireless businesses, one of Canada’s two direct-to-home satellite services, as well as a significant stake in Cogeco.

Jette said the proposed merger underscored how urgent it is for the federal government to take steps in the wireless sector to deliver increased competition.

Earlier this year, Cogeco and its founding family successfully fended off a hostile takeover attempt by Altice USA and Rogers that would have split up its assets between them.

Under a proposal announced last October, Altice wanted to buy all of Cogeco and then sell the Canadian portions to Rogers, which has a large block of Cogeco shares but not enough votes to override the Audet family, which founded Cogeco.

Cogeco Inc. reported late Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit was $110.2 million, down from a year ago, as higher financial and income tax expenses offset revenue gains at its main subsidiary.

Story continues below advertisement

Its net profit for the three months ended Feb. 28 was equal to $2.11 per diluted share of Cogeco Inc.

In last year’s second quarter, Cogeco Inc.’s net profit was $113.4 million or $2.18 per diluted share of Cogeco Inc. in the second quarter of the company’s 2020 financial year.

Cogeco Inc.’s revenue rose to $653.2 million from $610.8 million a year ago, most of it generated by its publicly traded telecommunications subsidiary.

Cogeco Communications Inc. reported separately that it had revenue of $634.5 million for the three months ended Feb. 28, up from $586.5 million a year earlier.

Cogeco’s cable and internet subsidiary operates in Quebec, Ontario and in eastern U.S. states stretching from Maine in the north to Florida in the south.

During this year’s second quarter, Cogeco Communications earned $110.6 million or $2.14 per Cogeco Communications share, down from $114.0 million or $2.22 per share a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue at Cogeco Communications was up mainly because of a friendly takeover of Quebec-based DERYTelecom, which closed in December.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies