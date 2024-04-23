Competition Bureau contests US$8.2-billion agriculture merger involving Viterra and Bunge

Canada’s Competition Bureau has come out against the proposed US$8.2-billion merger between the agriculture division of Glencore PLC, which includes Viterra, and Bunge Ltd., citing “substantial anti-competitive effects” in Canada.

Following its review, Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell determined the deal “is likely to result in substantial anti–competitive effects in agricultural markets in Canada, and a significant loss of rivalry between Bunge and Viterra in a number of markets,” the bureau wrote in a detail report.

The report is being provided to the federal transport minister, who will take it into consideration in its review of the merger.

Viterra operates a network of grain elevators, special crops facilities, processing plants and port terminals across Canada and parts of the United States, and it was folded into Glencore’s global agricultural division after the 2012 acquisition.

The company is controlled by Glencore, which has a 49.9-per-cent stake. Its second-largest shareholder, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), holds a 40-per-cent position and is supporting the sale. CPPIB will receive a 12-per-cent stake in the combined company as well as US$800-million in cash. British Columbia Investment Management Corp. (BCI) owns the remaining 10 per cent of Viterra.

Based in St. Louis, Bunge is known for processing agricultural commodities and it struck a deal last summer to buy Glencore’s agriculture division for US$8.2-billion in shares and cash, with US$6.2-billion in stock and $2-billion in cash.

The Competition Bureau called out three specific worries if the deal is approved, including Bunge’s minority interest in G3 Global Holdings Limited Partnership, which is a joint venture between Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (“SALIC”) and Bunge that was created to develop new grain handling and export infrastructure in Canada. The bureau worries Bunge will be able to materially influence G3 because of access to confidential information.

The bureau is also concerned about a “substantial lessening of competition for the purchase of canola between Bunge and Viterra in certain markets in western Canada,” as well as “substantial anti-competitive effects with respect to the sale of canola oil in Eastern Canada to customers who cannot receive oil by rail.”

The bureau said it came to its conclusion following interviews with interviews with more than 70 stakeholders in the relevant markets, retaining two independent expert and relying of “millions of records” such as strategic, marketing, and business planning documents.

In its report, the bureau noted that Bunge and Viterra are two of Canada’s most significant agriculture companies, and the proposed merger would combine the company with the most oilseed crushing facilities and the company with the most primary grain elevators in Western Canada.

The bureau also noted that Viterra is a significant competitor to Bunge and G3 for the purchase of canola in Western Canada.