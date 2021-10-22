Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $19.9-million, down from $30.3-million in the same quarter last year, as its revenue grew more than 10 per cent.

The television and radio broadcaster says the profit amounted to 10 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31, down from a profit of 15 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $361.3-million, up from $318.4-million in the same quarter last year for the company behind Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada and other specialty television services, radio stations and conventional television stations.

Television revenue rose to $335.8-million compared with $299.1-million a year ago, while radio revenue climbed to $25.4-million from $19.3-million.

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned 10 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 16 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of nine cents per share, according to to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.