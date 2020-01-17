 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Couple donates $2-million to build new centre for Toronto’s Anishnawbe Health Foundation

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The donors: Alexandra and Brad Krawczyk

The gift: $2-million

The cause: Anishnawbe Health Foundation

Story continues below advertisement

Alexandra Krawczyk has just one word to describe the past two years: terrible.

Her parents, billionaire businessman Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their Toronto home in December, 2017, and the high profile case remains unsolved. “There are no words to describe it,” Ms. Krawczyk said from her home in Toronto. “They were two amazing, beautiful people.”

The Shermans were also major philanthropists and Ms. Krawczyk and her husband, Brad Krawczyk, are carrying on the tradition. “We’ve been working very hard to ensure that the philanthropy continues. That has been my focus very strongly for the last two years,” Ms. Krawczyk said.

Last year, the couple set up a family foundation and their first major gift was a $2-million donation to Toronto’s Anishnawbe Health Foundation. The money will help build a new centre for the organization, which promotes traditional Indigenous practices. Ms. Krawczyk has had a long interest in Indigenous issues and she spent part of her nursing training on a First Nation reserve in British Columbia.

“I loved living up on reserve and I’m very interested in Indigenous philosophy and spirituality," she said.

Anishnawbe Health Toronto “is such a worthy cause and we really hope to see this building reach its goal,” Mr. Krawczyk added.

The Krawczyks are also involved with Birth Mark, a Toronto charity that helps provide doula support to women to assist them in navigating issues surrounding sexual health, reproductive health and infant care.

Story continues below advertisement

Health care is just one area the couple plans to focus on through their foundation. “Brad and I had a vision for many years to start a foundation and do more innovative work with marginalized populations,” Ms. Krawczyk said. She added that while she’s following in the footsteps of her parents when it comes to philanthropy, they can never be replaced. “They are deeply missed and nobody can ever fill their shoes,” she said.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies