CP Rail says it moved record grain, biofuel shipments in October

Canadian Pacific Railway says it delivered record shipments of grain and biofuels in October.
The Calgary-based railway says it moved 2.64 million tonnes of Canadian grain and grain products in the month, breaking the previous high set in September, 2017.
CP Rail says it has shipped more than 7.5 million tonnes of grain and grain products through 14 weeks of the 2018-19 crop year.
Since the harvest began in September, it has sent an average of more than 5,500 empty railcars weekly to country elevators.
The country’s second-largest railroad says it has overcome challenging conditions across the Prairies, including early winter weather that caused harvest delays and congestion.
Canadian Pacific is investing to address challenges that slowed last winter’s train car movements and says 500 new high-efficiency hopper cars are slated to be delivered by the end of the year that will carry more grain that can be loaded and unloaded faster and require less maintenance.
