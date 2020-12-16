CPPIB acquires one of Britain’s biggest malls after bankruptcy process fails to yield buyer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CPPIB acquires one of Britain’s biggest malls after bankruptcy process fails to yield buyer

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has taken over one of Britain’s largest shopping malls after it failed to sell as part of a bankruptcy protection process.

The CPPIB said Wednesday that it has acquired the Trafford Centre in Manchester. The mall was among 17 U.K. shopping centres owned by Intu Properties Plc. which filed for court protection from creditors last June after piling up £4.5-billion in debt, or $7.75-billion.

Intu put the mall up for sale this summer but couldn’t find a buyer. The company valued the shopping centre at £1.7-billion earlier this year and media reports indicated that bids came in at about half that amount.

Story continues below advertisement

CPPIB Credit provided a £250-million loan to Intu in 2017 which was secured by an equity interest in the Trafford Centre. The pension fund said that “in the absence of alternative sources of funding and the unsuccessful sale process, CPPIB Credit has exercised its rights to acquire the shares in [the mall] and the ownership of the Trafford Centre.”

“The Trafford Centre is one of the U.K.’s top five shopping centres, welcoming more than 30 million shoppers annually, and counts many leading global retailers among its occupiers,” said a statement from Geoff Souter, head of real assets credit at CPPIB Credit. “While conditions for retail in 2020 have been very challenging, we are able to take a long-term view and believe that, with strategic management and investment, the Trafford Centre has strong prospects. An immediate priority is to support the Trafford Centre’s management, ensuring continued optimal operation of the Trafford Centre, and to appoint a long-term expert operating partner.”

British retail has been in a tailspin this year mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced stores to close for weeks at a time. Most of the country remains under tight restrictions on social movements and there have been two lockdowns in England since March, which closed non-essential retail.

Earlier this month Debenhams collapsed into liquidation after a bid to buy the department store chain fell apart. The 242-year old retailer has 12,000 employees 124 stores. That came only a day after the Arcadia Group, which owns several brand names such as Dorothy Perkins and Topshop, filed for bankruptcy protection. The company has more than 2,000 outlets in the U.K. and 34 countries including Canada and employs around 15,000 people. The Trafford Centre has five Arcadia stores and a Debenhams.

Several other chains have also gone under in recent months including Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Peacocks and Monsoon Accessorize, as well as TM Lewin.

The Centre for Retail Research has estimated nearly 21,000 stores will close this year and 158,000 retail jobs have been lost in 2020, the most since the 2008 financial crisis.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies