Canada’s telecom regular has sided with Quebecor Inc. QBR-B-T in a rate-setting decision over the prices it will pay to access Rogers Communications Inc.’s network, determining that the regional telecom’s offer will better foster affordability and lower prices for retail mobile wireless services.

The decision is being described by analysts as “directionally positive” for Quebecor, as the Montreal-based telecom provider eyes national expansion.

The ruling sets the rates that Quebecor Inc. will pay to Rogers RCI-B-T when offering services using Rogers’ wireless network across Canada through the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) framework.

In a release Monday night, CRTC chair Vicky Eatrides said the decision was in line with the regulator’s policy of increasing cellphone competition in Canada. The access rates have not been not disclosed, but were considered with a goal of balancing the priorities of affordability and investment, she said.

“After a thorough analysis and detailed consideration of the two proposals, the CRTC chose the rate proposed by Quebecor,” Ms. Eatrides said in the release.

The ruling could set a precedent for other regional players hoping to strike up deals with incumbents with the help of the CRTC.

“We view the decision as directionally positive for Quebecor (and other eligible regional wireless operators like Cogeco) given what appears to be a preliminary MVNO access rate regime established at profitable levels,” said Royal Bank of Canada analyst Drew McReynolds in a note to investors Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, he called the decision “directionally negative” for national incumbents as stronger regional wireless operators “leverage the MVNO framework to make greater market share inroads over time.”

In a Tuesday note to investors, Desjardins analyst Jérome Dubreuil said he expects Rogers, BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada BCE-T and Telus Corp. T-T to all face greater wireless competition following the CRTC’s rate decisions. The CRTC is also currently offering final arbitration between Quebecor and Bell, according to a letter dated July 13, posted to the regulator’s website.

“The CRTC’s decision suggests the regulator is not done pushing for additional competition despite recent price declines,” Mr. Dubreuil said.

In an email, a Quebecor spokesperson said the decision will allow the company to offer plans that are “affordable, accessible and competitive,” and to extend Quebecor’s services across Canada.

Rogers spokesperson Cam Gordon said in an e-mail that the company is reviewing the CRTC’s decision.

Although Rogers’ proposal would have allowed Quebecor to offer low-cost plans, it would “limit the amount of data, and therefore the range of plans,” that Quebecor could have offered without incurring losses, the CRTC said in its decision.

Rogers had argued that a fair rate would be one that allowed it to cover its costs and earn a reasonable return. However, in its decision, the CRTC said it did not consider that “fair and reasonable rates” should necessarily produce an immediate return for the incumbent, and that it was acceptable for “an otherwise profitable enterprise to incur a modest or temporary loss.”

The regulator said the rates would not undermine Rogers’ ability to compete effectively in the retail market, and that the short duration of the agreement - seven years - would mitigate concerns about sustaining network investment.

In 2021, the CRTC determined that incumbent providers - Rogers, Bell, Telus and SaskTel - would be required to share their networks with eligible regional providers who committed to building out their own infrastructure. Under this MVNO framework, regional players will have seven years from the date of the agreement to build their networks in that area.

In May, the CRTC finalized its rules for that policy, giving companies 90 days, or until Aug. 7, to negotiate agreements. While the regulator left it up to the companies to settle rates, it also said it would provide final offer arbitration if the companies could do so.

In a letter sent to the CRTC in April, representatives from Rogers and Quebecor asked the CRTC to initiate this arbitration. The process required each company to submit a proposed rate for the CRTC’s consideration.

On Monday, Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile launched its 5G network for some existing customers and implemented seamless handoff, which will prevent user calls from dropping as they travel from Freedom’s home network to those of its partners.