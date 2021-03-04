CRTC says three-year device-financing plans violate the wireless code

Canada’s telecom regulator says device-financing plans that allow customers to pay off the cost of increasingly pricey smartphones over a period of three years violate the wireless code.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission started reviewing device-financing plans shortly after wireless service providers – including BCE Inc.’s Bell Mobility, Rogers Communications Inc., Telus Corp. and Iristel Inc. – began offering them in the summer of 2019. The plans allow customers to buy smartphones, including the newest flagship devices from Apple and Samsung, for $0 down, and spread the repayment out over a period of time.
Some of the providers, including Rogers and Telus, offered plans with terms with 36-month terms – a practice that the CRTC asked them to halt while it reviewed whether it violates the wireless code.
According to the code, which was introduced by the CRTC in 2013, wireless carriers that offer an up-front subsidy on a device must recover that cost in equal payments over 24 months and cannot charge a cancellation fee after that, effectively capping contract lengths at two years.
Device financing-plans force customers to pay off the remaining balance on their financing plans immediately if they switch carriers. The CRTC said Thursday that this constitutes an early cancellation fee.
“We want to ensure that device financing plans are not being used to keep customers with their current provider at the end of their service contract,” CRTC chair and CEO Ian Scott said in a statement.
The commission is giving wireless providers one month to update their customer contracts and their sales and training material accordingly.
The CRTC is also asking the federal telecom and television ombudsman, the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services, to start tracking complaints related to device financing plans in its annual and midyear reports.
