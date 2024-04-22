Skip to main content
Descartes Systems buys Aerospace Software Developments in deal worth about $83-million
Toronto
The Canadian Press

Descartes Systems Group DSG-T said it has acquired Aerospace Software Developments in a deal worth about $83-million.

Under the transaction, Descartes will pay a total of about €57-million for the Dublin-based company.

ASD provides customs declaration software for logistics services providers and shippers.

The company also sells systems that help airlines track assets.

Descartes says the acquisition of ASD is highly complementary to its current product offerings.

Based in Waterloo, Ont., Descartes provides software for logistics-intensive businesses.

SymbolName% changeLast
DSG-T
Descartes Sys
+0.34%124.45

