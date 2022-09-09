Dollarama Inc. DOL-T has boosted its sales-growth forecast for the year, as inflation drives Canadians to change their shopping habits and visit discount retailers more frequently.

The Montreal-based store chain had expected comparable sales growth of between 4 to 5 per cent this year, but announced on Friday that it was raising that outlook to a range of 6.5 to 7.5-per-cent growth. Dollarama has seen customers buying more “consumables” such as food and household products at its stores.

The change occurred as Dollarama reported a 32-per-cent jump in profits in the second quarter, and a 20-per-cent increase in the number of transactions rung up at its stores.

Dollarama’s net earnings grew to $193.5-million or 67 cents per share in the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2022, compared to $146.2-million or 48 cents per share in the comparable period the year before.

“Our strong performance in the first half of Fiscal 2023 reflects a sustained consumer response to our unique value proposition, especially for everyday essentials, as Canadians from all walks of life adapt to a high-inflation environment,” chief executive officer Neil Rossy wrote in a statement on Friday.

Dollarama’s comparable sales – an important measure that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – increased by 13.2 per cent in the quarter.

Following massive supply-chain disruptions that affected retailers around the world, the discount chain has been working to rebuild its inventory, including by ordering fall and winter seasonal items earlier than usual. Mr. Rossy wrote in the statement on Friday that Dollarama should be well-stocked as it heads into important seasons such as Hallowe’en and the holidays. Like other retailers, the company is still incurring higher-than-usual freight costs to bring products in.

Dollarama’s total sales increased by 18.2 per cent to $1.2-billion in the second quarter, driven partly by an increase in the number of stores. The company opened 13 net new stores in the quarter, and has opened 63 new locations since the same time last year, for a total of 1,444 stores across the country.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.