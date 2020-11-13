 Skip to main content
Dorel Industries accepts Cerberus-led privatization offer

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Dorel Industries CEO Martin Schwartz in Montreal on Sept. 16, 2013.

The Globe and Mail

Dorel Industries says it will exit the public market as part of a go-private deal led by Cerberus Capital Management LP and the family that has had voting control of the company for decades.

The Montreal-based bike, car seat and furniture maker says a group, led by a Cerberus affiliate, will buy Dorel for $14.50 per share in cash, except for shares owned by a group of family shareholders that includes Dorel’s chief executive officer.

Dorel says TD Securities valued its shares in the range of $14 to $17 per share on Nov. 12, and that $14.50 was the highest offer for the company.

The deal ends an 11-month saga for Dorel, which makes Cosco and Safety 1st child car seats, Cannondale and Schwinn bicycles.

Chief executive Martin Schwartz says the deal is a win for all stakeholders, including those with publicly traded shares, after more than 25 potential financial sponsors and partners were vetted.

Dorel recently reported third-quarter revenue growth of 9.9 per cent compared to the same time last year, as it struggled to keep up with demand for bicycles and home furniture amid shifting consumer spending patterns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickers mentioned in this story
