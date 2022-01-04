Dorel Industries Inc. said the sale of its bicycle unit to Dutch transport conglomerate Pon Holdings has closed as the Canadian consumer products maker provided more details about what it intends to do with the proceeds.

Montreal-based Dorel said Tuesday it received net proceeds of about US$735-million from the sale. The bulk of that amount, US$390-million, will go to its investors as a special dividend of US$12 per share while the remainder will be earmarked to pay down debt, the company said in a statement.

Dorel shares shot up 17 per cent in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, to $23.98.

The company said it will pay the special dividend to holders of its Class A multiple voting shares as well as its Class B subordinate voting shares. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 1 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 18, the company said.

“The declaration of the special dividend is consistent with Dorel’s commitment to return value to our shareholders,” said Dorel chief executive Martin Schwartz. Using the rest of the proceeds to pay down debt will strengthen the company’s balance sheet going forward, he said.

Dorel announced in October that it struck a deal with Pon Holdings for the sale of its bike unit, its most profitable division. The high sum fetched took some investors by surprise at the time, and equates to almost twice the amount private equity giant Cerberus Capital Management had offered for all of Dorel.

Cerberus had offered $16 per share for Dorel. It abandoned the takeover attempt in February of last year under heavy opposition from the company’s independent shareholders. Mr. Schwartz and his family members, who founded Dorel, were aiming to take Dorel private and partnered with Cerberus on the proposal.

Dorel went public in 1987 after a merger between children’s gear manufacturer Dorel Co. and furniture maker Ridgewood Industries Ltd. The company will continue with those two business lines following the sale the bicycle unit.

Pon, which owns cycle brands Royal Dutch Gazelle and Cervélo Cycles, picks up Dorel’s Cannondale and Schwinn brands with the purchase. It also gets GT, Mongoose, Charge, KidTrax and Caloi in a deal that will inflate its annual revenue to $3.6-billion, Pon previously said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.