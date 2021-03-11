 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Elevated household savings could boost the economic recovery, BoC deputy says

Mark Rendell
Canadians on average amassed an extra $5,800 in savings last year, providing a large amount of preloaded stimulus for the economy if people turn on the spending taps later this year, Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri said in a Thursday speech.

At the same time, a savings-driven recovery is not a sure thing, Mr. Schembri said. Most of the additional savings last year were the result of Canadians spending less on services such as hospitality, transportation and tourism. It’s unclear how much of the $180-billion in “forced” or “precautionary” household savings can realistically be spent on meals, vacations and haircuts once COVID-19 immunization becomes widespread.

“Comparisons are sometimes made with what happened during and after World War II. But during the war years, it was spending on durable goods – not services – that was suppressed. Such a dramatic reversal of spending is unlikely to occur now since the purchase of goods has been much less restricted,” he said.

Mr. Schembri’s virtual speech to Restaurants Canada came a day after the Bank of Canada decided to leave its benchmark interest rate at 0.25 per cent and continue buying $4-billion worth of government of Canada bonds each week. The Wednesday rate decision walked a fine line between acknowledging that the Canadian economy made it through the second wave of the pandemic better than expected, while continuing to warn of a protracted labour market recovery and uncertainty about the evolution of the COVID-19 virus.

“As we prepared for the decision, my colleagues on Governing Council spent a lot of time considering the signals in the latest economic data… Economic growth in the fourth quarter was stronger than anticipated,” he said.

“At the same time, Governing Council considered the recent rise in unemployment, the very uneven impacts of the job losses and the growth in long-term unemployment. There are now about twice as many job losses as there were at the height of the Great Recession a decade ago,” he said.

Much of Mr. Schembri’s speech focused on the bank’s outlook from the perspective of savings and potential spending.

Canadians on average spent around $4,000 less last year than the previous year, largely due to less spending in “high-contact” industries. Savings also increased as a drop in average disposable income (around $1,600 on average) was more than offset by government support programs (around $3,400 per Canadian over the age of 15).

“There is much uncertainty about what Canadians will do with these savings. This is important because these savings are large enough to meaningfully affect the trajectory of the economy. If Canadians spend more than we expect, it would strengthen the recovery in consumption and employment,” Mr. Schembri said.

Spending on durable goods such as cars, furniture and houses has already rebounded much faster than spending on services. If Canadians moderate their spending on durable goods and shift to spending more on services, then there will not necessarily be a large upswing in aggregate spending.

A survey of consumers conducted by the bank in November found that only 5 per cent of respondents planned to spend most of their additional savings in 2021 and 2022, while another 14 per cent said they planned to spend some of these savings.

However, Mr. Schembri said, “a positive surprise could still occur if households in Canada continue to buy houses and goods at a similar pace as in recent quarters and also dip into savings to increase their spending on services.”

The Bank of Canada modelled a scenario where Canadians spend around 15 per cent of their additional savings, which would amount to around $25-billion worth of expenditure.

“We estimate that much of the extra savings would be spent on high-contact services, including transportation, accommodation, and food services. Because the demand for labour would increase, we estimate that employment would rise by more than we had projected – by about 30,000 jobs, on average – each year over the next three years, with a peak increase of 40,000 jobs in 2022,” Mr. Schembri said.

