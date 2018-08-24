Enbridge to buy Spectra Energy Partners in sweetened $4.3-billion deal

Enbridge Inc. is swallowing Houston’s Spectra Energy Partners LP in a stock deal valued at $4.3-billion, part of a previously announced to buy back subsidiaries.

Enbridge is offering a sweeter 1.111 of its shares for the units of Spectra.

Pipeline companies are reorganizing their business structure after the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in March stopped them from claiming an income tax allowance as part of the fees they charge shippers.

“Significant weakening of the U.S. Master Limited Partnership (MLP) capital markets has adversely affected growth opportunities for MLPs, including SEP,” the companies said, referring to Spectra by its symbol.

“MLPs are dependent on consistent access to the capital markets at a reasonable cost of capital to grow their distributions,” they added.

“If SEP were to continue as a stand-alone entity in such an environment, it would be required to transition to a self-funding model using internally generated cash flow. SEP’s priority would be to strengthen its balance sheet thereby limiting future distribution growth.”

Spectra Energy shares rose 5.7 percent to $40 in premarket trading, while those of Enbridge were marginally down.

With files from Reuters