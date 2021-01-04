Fiera Capital selling pair of U.S. operations in two separate deals

Investment manager Fiera Capital Corp. says it is selling a pair of operations in the United States in two separate deals.
The Montreal-based company says it has agreed to sell Bel Air Investment Advisors, its ultra-high-net-worth private wealth platform, to Hightower Advisors.
In the second deal, Fiera says it has completed the sale of Wilkinson Global Asset Management, its New York-based private-wealth investment manager, to Wilkinson Global Capital Partners.
Fiera chairman and chief executive Jean-Guy Desjardins says the moves follow a strategic review of the company’s private wealth operations in the U.S.
The combined selling price for both transactions is about $81-million, excluding transaction costs, and is subject to a final working capital adjustment.
Fiera Capital is an independent global asset management firm with $177.7-billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2020.
