Ford Motor Co. says it will delay the launch of electric vehicles at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years until 2027.

The plant west of Toronto is still slated to shut down for the $1.8-billion EV retooling in May. But the Detroit-based automaker said on Thursday it needs the additional time to allow the consumer market for larger EVs to develop, and to “enable Ford to take advantage of emerging battery technology.”

The move will mean extended layoffs for the majority of the factory’s 2,700 workers, said Ford spokesman Said Deep. Assembly workers will be most affected, while some workers in the skilled trades will remain on the job, said Mr. Deep, who did not have precise numbers.

“We’re going to work with Unifor to mitigate the impact on our employees there,” Mr. Deep said by phone.

Lana Payne, Unifor’s president, said she is “disappointed” by the delay and extended layoffs. She called on Ford to consider all possible options to limit the impact on workers, and said the union will push the employer to do more for them.

“Our members have done nothing but build best-in-class vehicles for Ford Motor Co. and they deserve certainty in the company’s future production plans,” Ms. Payne said.

Unifor and Ford in 2023 agreed to a contract that provided wage and benefit supports that extend beyond employment insurance for what was expected to be an eight-month layoff. Unifor members with one year’s seniority are eligible for 70 per cent of their weekly earnings while on layoff, according to the three-year collective agreement ratified in September.

Unifor on Thursday said the contract includes provisions to negotiate an extension to the arrangement.

The Oakville plant currently makes the Edge SUV, slated to be dropped from Ford’s lineup.

Ford has not named the three vehicles to be built in Oakville, and describes them as family EVs with three rows of seats.

Ford is converting or building plants in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee to make EVs, and is expanding its hybrid electric car lineup.

“As the No. 2 EV brand in the U.S. for the past two years, we are committed to scaling a profitable EV business, using capital wisely and bringing to market the right gas, hybrid and fully electric vehicles at the right time,” said Jim Farley, Ford chief executive officer, in a statement.