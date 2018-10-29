Former CPPIB executive Benita Warmbold named to Scotiabank board

The Bank of Nova Scotia says Benita Warmbold, a former chief financial officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, has joined the bank’s board of directors.

Ms. Warmbold retired from CPPIB in June, 2017.

Before joining CPPIB as chief operations officer in 2008, Ms. Warmbold held senior leadership positions with Northwater Capital, Canada Development Investment Corp. and KPMG.

She will serve as a member of Scotiabank’s audit and conduct review committee and human-resources committee.

Ms. Warmbold’s appointment brings the number of women on the bank’s board to six and increases the size of the board to 16 members.

She also serves as a director of Methanex Corp. and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.