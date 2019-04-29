 Skip to main content

Report on Business Freshii launches search for new executive as CFO resigns

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Freshii launches search for new executive as CFO resigns

Aleksandra Sagan
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Freshii Inc. says its chief financial officer will leave the company early next month.

Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Freshii Inc.’s chief financial officer will depart from the company early next month as the eatery chain grapples with recent lacklustre performance.

Craig De Pratto, who joined the company in 2014, informed Freshii he will resign “to pursue another opportunity,” the company said in a statement Monday. It did not include details on his new position.

De Pratto played a central role in a period of rapid growth for Freshii, the company said, including its initial public offering in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

“The board of directors and the entire Freshii team join me in thanking (De Pratto) for his contributions, commitment and leadership,” said CEO Matthew Corrin in a statement.

De Pratto will stay in his role until May 10 and the company will start a formal search for a new CFO.

De Pratto’s departure comes as the company prepares to release its first-quarter earnings on May 10.

The company, which opened its first store in 2005 and has since grown to nearly 440 locations in 16 countries, has faced repeated challenges in several areas over the past couple years.

It announced ambitious expansion goals, hoping to number more than 800 stores by the end of its 2019 financial year and then scaled that figure back to more than 700 before scrapping the long-term outlook.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Freshii reported same-store sales dropped 6.1 per cent and Corrin committed to doing fewer things, but better.

He outlined plans to simplify the menu, as well as launch the company’s first global media campaign.

When Freshii shares first went public in January 2017, they traded at roughly $12. The company’s shares were trading at about $2.03 Monday afternoon, down nearly one per cent or 20 cents.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter