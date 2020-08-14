 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Freshii sees sales start to recover as most of its restaurants reopen

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Freshii restaurant stands in Montreal on March 21, 2017.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Freshii Inc. says its core lunch business remains in “recovery mode” even though overall company sales have started to recover with the reopening of most of its restaurants that were temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The health-food chain’s sales levels have recovered to more than 70 per cent of their pre-pandemic levels for the two-week period ended Aug. 9, said CEO Matthew Corrin Friday during a conference call with analysts. The company released its quarterly results Thursday after markets closed.

“Our more suburban locations, which make up a material portion of our network, are even closer to their pre-COVID levels,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 90 per cent of Freshii restaurants in North America and 80 per cent of its restaurants globally are now open, the company said. The majority of stores still closed are in non-traditional locations, such as airports and post-secondary institution campuses.

The company has seen strong growth in its dinner and delivery business, said Corrin, while lunch remains challenged. Freshii rolled out delivery through third-partner companies at 90 per cent of its serviceable locations in North America.

Freshii has been working on growing beyond the lunch crowd and now believes its goal of driving at least half of sales through dinner and delivery is within reach.

The company is testing a new dinner offering in Vancouver and hopes to roll it out across all its restaurants eventually, he said.

The company also plans to launch a new mobile app. Freshii is currently testing it in some locations, he said, and expects to begin offering it to customers in the fourth quarter of the year.

Freshii has also been working to contain costs during the pandemic. It’s also testing a new cost-efficient operating model in some restaurants that includes a simplified menu, he said.

It has closed 40 restaurants, including 13 internationally, as part of its longer-term plan to close under-performing locations.

Story continues below advertisement

The company reported a $525,000 net loss for its second quarter, compared with a profit of $433,000 in the same quarter the previous year. Its adjusted net loss for the 13 weeks ended June 28 was $56,000, down from a profit of $892,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues fell from $5.1 million to $2.4 million in the quarter.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies