GardaWorld extends its bid for rival G4S by two weeks, despite little uptake by investors

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

GardaWorld extends its bid for rival G4S by two weeks, despite little uptake by investors

Nicolas Van Praet
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A G4S security van in Loughborough, central England on Aug. 28, 2013.

Darren Staples/Reuters

Canadian security company GardaWorld has extended its offer for British-based rival G4S PLC by two weeks, buying some time to plot next steps in a takeover battle its chief executive badly wants to win.

Garda’s offer, which values G4S at about £3-billion pounds (C$5.2-billion at current exchange rates), will remain open until Dec.16, the Montreal-based company said in a statement Monday. Investors in G4S have proven reluctant to tender at that price, with Garda confirming it has received valid acceptances of barely 0.17 per cent of G4S shares as of Nov. 28.

“Throughout this process we have not seen a single piece of evidence to suggest that our offer of 190 pence in cash is anything other than full and fair,” Garda founder and chief executive Stephan Crétier said in a statement. “GardaWorld and [its majority owner] BC Partners are disciplined buyers who will not be susceptible to post-pandemic market euphoria.”

Story continues below advertisement

GardaWorld is trying to buy much-larger G4S in a transaction that would vault the Quebec company into the top five of global security suppliers and reshape the industry. For Mr. Crétier, who’s had his eye on a G4S bid for years, it’s highly personal – a chance for him to rescue a company started by a mentor that he says has lost its way under outside management. The deal would also mean that a Quebecker from humble origins can build a global security empire.

“We’re going to be patient here,” the CEO told The Globe and Mail in an interview earlier this month. “People that follow me and follow the company know that I am a disciplined investor, I persevere and I’m patient. And I never let go.”

Premier François Legault’s government “fervently hopes” Garda will succeed in acquiring G4S and is available to support the company in that effort as needed, said Mathieu St-Amand, spokesman for Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon. “This will allow a Quebec company to become a world champion and also to consolidate its headquarters in Montreal,” he said via e-mail.

Mr. Crétier has criticized G4S, calling it a “deeply troubled” company that has “disappointed everyone” in recent years. He has also lashed out at pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec for undermining his takeover effort by backing a rival bid for G4S by U.S.-based Allied Universal Security Services.

That combative approach is likely working against him. The G4S board has declined to engage GardaWorld in meaningful talks and on Monday said the meagre number of shares won by the Canadian company so far reflects “the derisory level” of its offer. G4S insists it has a bright future as an independent company and vowed to resume paying a dividend next year.

Meanwhile, the Caisse appears at pains to understand why Mr. Crétier would pick a fight with the institution, given it made an offer worth more than $1-billion to GardaWorld’s G4S purchase, an offer declined in favour of another. The Caisse has sent GardaWorld a lawyer’s letter demanding it stop its public attacks.

Mr. Crétier might be betting G4S shareholders come to see Garda as its only option for a payout.

Story continues below advertisement

Allied has made what G4S has called a “highly conditional” offer of “at least” 210 pence per share, subject to substantial due diligence. Even if a firm offer materializes and shareholders tender to it, any tie-up between Allied and G4S would not pass anti-trust hurdles, Mr. Crétier has said.

Meanwhile, sticking with current G4S management is also a gamble, says the GardaWorld CEO. COVID-19 was not the cause of the slump in performance at G4S and neither will its hoped-for abatement be the trigger for improved business performance, Mr. Crétier said in the Monday statement.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies