Report on Business

Gold miner Agnico Eagle moves to restart Quebec mines as restrictions lift

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is taking steps to restart its operations in the Abitibi region of Quebec this week as restrictions in the province allow a gradual resumption.

The gold miner’s operations in Quebec include the LaRonde complex, the Goldex mine and the Canadian Malartic mine.

The company put the Quebec mines on care and maintenance last month after mining operations were ordered to minimize their activities in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, Quebec is now allowing mining to resume in a gradual and supervised manner beginning Wednesday.

Agnico Eagle says it expects that exploration activities will remain suspended until May 4.

The company will report its first-quarter financial results on April 30 when it also plans to provide operational updates for its mines.

