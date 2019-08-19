Goldman Sachs arm to take stake in Slate Asset Management, sources say

The asset-management arm of Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is taking a minority stake in Toronto-based real-estate investment firm Slate Asset Management, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The investment – which is expected to be announced Monday morning – is being made through Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Petershill program. The transaction will see Goldman obtain a non-voting minority equity investment in Slate Asset Management, a real-estate focused investment platform with more than $6-billion in assets under management.
The deal will not affect any day-to-day operations, investment decisions or executive roles at Slate Asset Management, according to sources who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. The financial details of the transaction will not be publicly disclosed.
Slate Asset declined to comment on the transaction, while Goldman Sachs did not return requests for comment.
Goldman Sachs, which boasts more than US$1-trillion assets under supervision, has been aggressively growing through acquisition, specifically in its wealth management business. Earlier this year Goldman scooped up United Capital Financial Partners Inc. for US$750-million in cash, adding US$25-billion in assets under management and 220 financial advisers to its wealth business.
In early 2018, Goldman raised US$2.5-billion for the Petershill division to buy minority stakes in private equity firms. Since then Goldman has investment minority stakes in a number of investment managers including Britain-based hedge fund firm LMR Partners, real-estate investment company Westbrook Partners and venture capital firm Industry Ventures LLC.
Slate Asset Management specializes in the real-estate sector. Founded in 2005 by brothers Blair and Brady Welch, the privately owned company has completed over $11-billion of transactions globally in both private equity funds and publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The company trades two REITs on the Toronto Stock Exchange: the Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) and the Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN)
Earlier this year, one of Slate’s investment funds acquired a grocery real estate portfolio in Germany for €31.5-million ($46.3-million), while in 2017 another of Slate’s investment funds acquired Calgary’s Scotia Centre in 2017. The Calgary deal was part of a $1.14-billion acquisition of a 97-property portfolio in Western Canada, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces in a deal with Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust.
With a report from Tim Kiladze.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.