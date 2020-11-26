 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Great Canadian says casino costs may outpace revenues

Mark RendellCapital Markets Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. expects the cost of running its newly acquired casinos in Ontario to rise faster than potential revenues – a risk it says will be transferred to Apollo Global Management Inc. if shareholders approve the New York private equity giant’s takeover bid.

Several of Great Canadian’s largest shareholders have opposed the takeover, which would see Apollo pay $39 a share for the B.C.-based casino operator. They argue that the bid is too cheap, especially considering the monopoly position Great Canadian has with its Greater Toronto Area casinos.

In a draft circular filed with the B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday, Great Canadian’s board laid out its argument for why the deal should be approved.

Story continues below advertisement

At the heart of its pitch to investors is a concern about the properties in Ontario it acquired from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. in 2018. These include Casino Woodbine, Pickering Casino and Great Blue Heron Casino, which are all still under construction and have had their completion deadlines extended by the pandemic.

A deal with Apollo would transfer “the execution risk associated with the company’s Ontario properties to the purchaser,” the circular said.

COVID-19 shuttered casinos across the country, severely damaging Great Canadian’s revenue, which fell 87 per cent year-over-year in the third quarter. The pandemic also forced the company to re-examine its assumptions about return on investment for projects still being built.

“The construction projects [in Ontario]… have a total construction budget of approximately $1.48-billion, 54 per cent of which must still be spent through 2022,” Great Canadian Great Canadian noted in the circular.

“Operating these facilities will also significantly increase operating costs given the size of these facilities and their staffing requirements. There is no certainty that the company will be able to achieve a sufficient return on the remaining capital expenditures if revenues post-completion of the construction do not achieve prepandemic estimates,” the company said.

While revenue projections are weakening, the company said costs of running the casinos “are certain to increase significantly (both disproportionately to and faster than revenues).”

This is not the first time Great Canadian’s board has tried to sell the company. Directors began looking for a buyer in 2018, when they formed a special committee to examine “strategic alternatives.” Nine potential suitors, including Apollo, expressed interest in learning more about the deal. In the end, no transaction went ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

“The company received feedback from certain participants in the global solicitation process that the company, after completing its planned gaming development projects in Ontario, ran the risk of having a cost structure that was too high relative to the expected revenue growth, and that as a result future profitability could be adversely affected,” the circular says.

Last June, another unnamed company expressed interest in buying Great Canadian, but pulled back after several weeks. Apollo then made its unsolicited bid on Aug. 28. Great Canadian opted not to restart a full-blown sales process in response to the Apollo bid, a decision that has been a sore point with shareholders who oppose the deal.

Great Canadian’s board now believes there is “a very low likelihood of any other party being interested in acquiring the company at this time at a price competitive to the range proposed by Apollo.”

Shareholders are expected to vote on the proposal at a meeting in December. Several major shareholders, including BloombergSen and Burgundy Asset Management, have publicly come out against the deal, saying that the company could miss out on postpandemic growth if it sells now.

With reports from Jeff Jones

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies