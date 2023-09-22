Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.
This week in business and investing: The former chief executive officer of a noted Canadian company came out of retirement to retake the reins of a business she started more than three decades ago, after the previous boss quit – just one year into the gig. The last year has been fairly tumultuous for the company, with leadership shakeups, a cyberattack, the exit of half of its board and competitive pressures in the industry.
Meanwhile, a U.S.-based software company also attempted to bring back former staffers – this time, employees that were part of mass layoffs. The business offered relatively plush perks, as part of its pitch to ex-staffers to return. Elsewhere, borrowing costs remain sky-high, and a Canadian province wants to separate – from the federal pension program, that is.
Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Sept. 21.
a. Grocery. Prof. Ragan was referring to the move by the federal government to summon grocery chain executives to Ottawa to testify over food inflation (still far above most other components CPI data).
b. Heather Reisman. It's the latest in a year of leadership shakeups at the bookseller; in early September, Indigo announced the departure of its CEO and president after just one year in the job.
c. US$60-billion. Disney CEO Bob Iger said the parks have been a 'tremendous business' for the company.
a. Air Canada. The airliner said an unauthorised group of people obtained access to its internal system, compromising the personal information of an unknown number of employees.
b. Cryptocurrency. The complex was alleged to have invested half-a-million dollars in a cryptocurrency exchange called Pink Piggy Investment Group.
c. April. The highest since it reached 4.4 per cent in April, analysts were only expecting inflation to clock in at 3.8 per cent in August.
a. The 2000s. The last time the U.S. benchmark rate was this high was 2001.
b. Alberta. The province announced it will leave the CPP this fall after the government released a report arguing its entitled to $334-billion from the program.
a. Stuffed animals. About 50 former employees were given custom swag, including the stuffed animals, during an event at the company's conference, Dreamforce.
a. Rupert Murdoch. He stepped down as the chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp. His son, Lachlan, will become the sole chairman of News Corp. and continue as the chair and CEO of Fox.
a. September 2022 September 2022. Thursday saw the lowest closing level since Aug. 24, on worries that higher borrowing costs will derail economic growth.