Heroux-Devtek reports $8.7-million third-quarter profit, raises full-year sales guidance

Heroux-Devtek Inc. reported a profit of $8.7-million in its latest quarter, up from $7.4-million in the same quarter a year earlier, and raised its full-year sales guidance.
The maker of aircraft landing gear says its profit amounted to 24 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 20 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.
Sales in what was the company’s third quarter totalled $157.3-million, up from $144.5-million.
On an adjusted basis, Heroux-Devtek says it earned 24 cents per share, down from 26 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier due to foreign exchange fluctuations.
In its outlook, the company says it expects sales to reach between $600-million and $610-million for its 2020 financial year.
The revised guidance is up from earlier expectations for between $580-million and $600-million in sales for the year.