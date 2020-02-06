 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Heroux-Devtek reports $8.7-million third-quarter profit, raises full-year sales guidance

LONGUEUIL, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

An employee works on a landing gear at a Heroux-Devtek facility, in Quebec, in an undated photo.

Handout

Heroux-Devtek Inc. reported a profit of $8.7-million in its latest quarter, up from $7.4-million in the same quarter a year earlier, and raised its full-year sales guidance.

The maker of aircraft landing gear says its profit amounted to 24 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 20 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Sales in what was the company’s third quarter totalled $157.3-million, up from $144.5-million.

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, Heroux-Devtek says it earned 24 cents per share, down from 26 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier due to foreign exchange fluctuations.

In its outlook, the company says it expects sales to reach between $600-million and $610-million for its 2020 financial year.

The revised guidance is up from earlier expectations for between $580-million and $600-million in sales for the year.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies