Hike in wireless customers helps Shaw offset cable division woes

Fuelled by the addition of the iPhone to its handset lineup, Shaw Communications Inc.’s wireless business attracted far more new subscribers in the second quarter than expected, offsetting declines elsewhere as its cable division continues to bleed customers.

Calgary-based Shaw said Thursday its Freedom Mobile division added 93,500 new contract customers in the quarter ended Feb. 28, essentially doubling analyst estimates – which were in the range of 45,000 to 50,000 – and marking a significant departure from its typically quarterly addition of about 30,000 subscribers.

The company struck an agreement with Apple Inc. last year and began selling the iPhone directly to customers in December, offering large subsidies on the cost of the popular smartphone. Freedom Mobile hopes to build on that momentum with expanded retail distribution, announcing Thursday that it will begin selling handsets and wireless service at 100 Loblaw’s grocery store locations this month.

Wireless revenue spiked by more than 100 per cent to $290-million, compared to $141-million in the same period last year, but Shaw reported “significantly higher equipment sales,” which put pressure on its profit margins in the business. Operating income before restructuring costs and amortization was up just 24 per cent to $36-million.

However, overall revenue at the company – which includes both its wireless and cable divisions – increased by 12 per cent to $1.355-billion and operating income declined slightly to $501-million, as Shaw continues to lose television and home phone customers and added fewer new internet subscribers than this time last year.

Shaw launched a new internet-based TV product last year, which initially slowed subscriber losses, but it has recently pulled back on price promotions. It lost 18,115 cable TV customers versus 11,604 in the second quarter of 2017 and added only 5,638 internet subscribers, compared to 17,322 last year.

Shaw also reported a net loss of $164-million, compared to a profit of $150-million in the second quarter last year. It attributed the majority of the swing to a restructuring charge of $417-million tied to a voluntary buyout program that saw 3,300 employees, or about one quarter of its work force, accept severance packages. The company said Thursday that the departures will be staggered over two years but about 1,200 will leave within this fiscal year, which ends in August.

Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi said Shaw’s revenue for the quarter exceeded expectations but margin pressures brought operating income down and the company’s cable division subscriber numbers were weak.

“We believe the strong performance in wireless net additions should take the spotlight today since this service should drive most of Shaw’s growth in the next few years,” he said. “While we expect a positive reaction in the stock price today, we will be monitoring the results in the coming quarters to see if momentum in wireless is sustained—which is key to the long-term growth thesis.”