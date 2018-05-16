Home Capital secures new credit line to replace Buffett funding

Alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. has secured a smaller, less expensive credit line from two Canadian banks to backstop any unexpected funding needs.

At the end of June, the two-year, $500-million credit facility will replace an existing $2-billion line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. – the firm run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, which is Home Capital’s largest shareholder.

As Home Capital continues to recover from a funding crisis sparked by a sudden run on its deposits last year, the company has been looking to negotiate a less costly safety net.

Home Capital currently pays Berkshire a 1-per-cent standby fee on the $2-billion credit line and would pay 9 per cent interest were it to draw on the funds. And that deal replaced an even more costly line of credit that Home Capital had taken last year from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), when Home Capital was facing imminent collapse and desperate for funding.

Under the new $500-million arrangement, Home Capital will pay a 0.75-per-cent up-front commitment fee, a 0.6-per-cent annual standby charge on any unused funds, and an interest rate on any funds it draws equal to a Canadian benchmark rate – the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR) – plus 150 basis points (100 basis points equal one percentage point).

Home Capital does not intend to draw on the new credit facility “in the ordinary course of business,” and has not disclosed which Canadian banks are providing it.

Chief financial officer Brad Kotush said in a news release that the new credit facility “is better aligned with our current liquidity and funding profile.”

Last week, Home Capital reported a $34.6-million profit for its first fiscal quarter, as well as a sharp increase in the volume of new mortgages it issued in the first three months of the year, as the lender continues to rebuild its diminished loan book.

Home Capital also holds its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday morning in Toronto.