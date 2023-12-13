Open this photo in gallery: A condo building is seen under construction surrounded by houses in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 30, 2018.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Canadians are dedicating a record portion of their disposable income to debt payments, a sign of increasing financial pressure on households after an abrupt end to near-zero interest rates.

The household debt service ratio – measured as total obligated debt payments as a proportion of disposable income – rose to 15.22 per cent in the third quarter from an upwardly revised 15.08 per cent in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said Wednesday in a report. This amounts to the highest debt service ratio in records that date back to 1990.

Put another way, the average household is spending around 15 cents of every after-tax dollar to service their debt. In comparison, the U.S. debt service ratio is just shy of 10 per cent.

It’s likely that the financial strain on Canadian households will worsen from here, given that many homeowners have yet to renew their mortgages at higher interest rates.

“The main take-away is that we’re starting to see those debt service costs already pressuring household finances,” said Bank of Montreal economist Shelly Kaushik. “But we haven’t felt the full effect of those higher rates just yet.”

Since the early 2000s, Canadians have dramatically ramped up their debt levels, partially overlapping with a period of rock-bottom interest rates that were meant to stimulate the economy after the Great Recession of 2008-09, then later during the pandemic. A housing crisis – once contained to southern Ontario and B.C.’s Lower Mainland, but now a nationwide phenomenon – has factored into that trend, with aspiring homeowners forced to take on ever increasing amounts of mortgage debt.

Now, borrowers face a reckoning over their debt accumulation. In its bid to bring inflation under control, the Bank of Canada has raised its policy rate to 5 per cent from just 0.25 per cent in early 2022, the quickest pace of monetary policy tightening in decades.

Total mortgage interest payments have increased 90 per cent since the first quarter of 2022, Statscan noted in Wednesday’s report. However, the amount of mortgage principal paid has declined by 16.8 per cent. Many people with variable rate mortgages have not seen their monthly payments change, although more of it is dedicated to the interest portion. In some cases, the monthly payment does not fully cover the interest, so the remaining amount is tacked onto the principal – something known as negative amortization.

Over all, Canadians are dedicating 9.26 per cent of their disposable income to interest payments, the highest proportion since the early 1990s.

In other respects, there has been some moderation. Total household debt of $2.9-trillion has grown by 3.2 per cent over the past year, lagging the increase in after-tax income. As a result, the ratio of household debt to disposable income fell to 181.6 per cent in the third quarter from 181.9 per cent in the second quarter. There has been a slowdown in borrowing amid higher interest rates, as reflected in meagre amounts of activity in the real-estate market.

Between 2024 and 2026, an estimated $900-billion worth of Canadian mortgages are set to renew, with debtors facing a potential “payment shock” that hinges on the path of interest rates, according to a recent report from RBC Capital Markets.

The consensus expectation on Bay Street is that the Bank of Canada has finished raising interest rates and will start lower them by the middle of next year.

Still, many analysts expect borrowing rates to settle at higher levels than Canadians have grown accustomed to in recent years.

“The last decade or so of near-zero rates was historically an anomaly,” Ms. Kaushik said. “You would expect to see households still feeling that payment shock, even if the [mortgage] rates that they’re renewed at are lower than what we’re seeing today.”