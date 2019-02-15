Hydro One chair defends compensation plan after province rejects CEO pay proposal

Hydro One’s chairman Tom Woods is defending the company’s proposed compensation plan that has drawn the provincial government’s ire, saying a $2.475-million package is needed to attract an experienced CEO and attract a top quality management team.

In a letter to Energy Minister Greg Rickford dated Thursday and posted on the company’s website Friday, Mr. Woods laid out the thinking of the board – which was appointed by the Progressive Conservative government last summer – in overshooting the government’s prescribed $1.5-million cap on CEO compensation.

The Conservative-appointed board appears to be headed for a showdown with Premier Doug Ford. Mr. Woods said in his letter that, under the government’s proposed salary cap, the directors could not do their duty to ensure Hydro One’s stability on behalf of all shareholders. For its part, the government is promising to take “any and all action necessary” to ensure Hydro One’s executive compensation falls within its guidelines.

Mr. Rickford had fired off an angry letter to Mr. Woods on Wednesday, saying the government was “profoundly disappointed” in the board’s proposed CEO compensation plan, and threatening to impose its own plan through a ministerial directive, as allowed under legislation.

The government’s proposed salary cap would create a “risk related to the stability of Hydro One, at a time when the company needs experienced leadership in place to tackle the broader cost efficiency and other objectives laid out by the government in the past nine months – objectives we share,” M. Woods wrote.

The Hydro One proposal would set a maximum compensation at $2.775-million, with a $750,000 salary and bonuses tied to various performance measures. Mr. Woods said the expected compensation would be $2.475-million, and that the maximum would only be hit if the company had a stellar performance in terms of cost reduction that could be passed along to ratepayers.

Based on the maximum, the proposed compensation would be 65 per cent below the top rate of $7.8-million that the previous CEO could have hit. All told, the board’s proposed reduction in CEO compensation as well as payments to other executives and directors would save the company $10-million a year over the next four years, he said.

The bonuses would be paid out of Hydro One’s profits and would not affect rates, Mr. Woods said. He also noted the board has an obligation to public shareholders in Hydro One, as well as to the government, which owns a 47-per-cent stake.

Hydro One board has been conducted a search for a new CEO after the previous one, Mayo Schmidt, resigned following the provincial election in June. During the campaign, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford dubbed Mr. Schmidt as the $6-million man” and targeted him as an example of spendthrift ways in the electricity sector that had driven up costs to consumers.

During the CEO recruitment, the Hydro One board considered 140 candidates and interviewed 13. Mr. Woods said it has identified a “very talented prospective CEO” who the board believes would accept the job under the proposed compensation plan.

At the same time, other senior managers have their pay set in relation to the CEO level, and it will be difficult to retain and attract executives under a provincially imposed plan, he said.

In fact, the existing top five executives are working under retention agreements, and it appears all likely all five will depart soon after their agreements conclude this spring, Mr. Woods wrote to Minister Rickford.

“While we appreciate your statement that the CEO hiring decision remains the exclusive prerogative of the board, these retention challenges and the suggested $1.5-million cap in effect preclude the board from being able to effect the smooth transition to the next management team for Hydro one,.” he said.

Hydro One executive vice president Patrick Meneley announced on Tuesday that he plans to leave the company on March 1. Mr. Meneley is the utility’s chief corporate development officer and was hired by former CEO Mayo Schmidt as part of a strategy to expand by making acquisitions in the U.S.

Prior to cancellation Hydro One’s proposed of U.S.-based Avista Corp., sources at Hydro One said Mr. Meneley was an internal candidate to be the company’s next CEO. Mr. Meneley is the former head of investment banking at TD Securities, a unit of Toronto-Dominion Bank.