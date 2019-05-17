 Skip to main content

IIROC gains ability to enforce fines in Saskatchewan through the courts

IIROC gains ability to enforce fines in Saskatchewan through the courts

Regina
The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan government has passed legislation that gives the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada the ability enforce its fines through the courts.

The legislation also clarifies IIROC’s right to appeal a decision by a disciplinary hearing panel to the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan.

The change means IIROC can enforce its fines through the courts in eight provinces and all three territories.

The industry regulator still lacks the authority in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

IIROC is a national self-regulatory organization that oversees investment dealers and their trading activity.

It completed 127 investigations, 52 prosecutions and imposed $4.1 million in sanctions last year.

Report an error
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

