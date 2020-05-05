Suncor Energy deepens spending cuts, slashes quarterly dividend

Suncor Energy Inc deepened its spending cuts, suspended its share repurchase program and cut its quarterly dividend by 55 per cent, hit by a historic plunge in oil prices caused by a feud between Saudi Arabia and Russia and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s second-largest oil and gas producer produced a total of 739,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first quarter, down from 764,300 boepd a year ago.

North American oil and gas companies have been curbing output and slashing spending targets amid a collapse in crude prices and drop in oil consumption.

Suncor cut its 2020 capital budget to a range of C$3.6-billion to C$4.0-billion, a C$400-million reduction at mid-point compared to the previous guidance and about 33 per cent compared to the original plan.

The company also suspended share repurchases and reduced its quarterly dividend to C$0.21 per common share from C$0.465 per common share.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a loss of C$3.53-billion ($2.51-billion), or C$2.31 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$1.47-billion, or C$0.93 per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded an after-tax impairment charge of C$1.798-billion on its share of the Fort Hills assets and against its share of the White Rose and Terra Nova assets.

Excluding one-off items, the company posted a loss of 20 Canadian cents per share, missing analysts’ estimates of a loss of 17 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

