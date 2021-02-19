Investors seek clues how Canada’s big banks will use billions in excess capital

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Investors seek clues how Canada’s big banks will use billions in excess capital

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The TD Bank and the Bank of Montreal at the corner of King St. West and Bay St. in Toronto’s Financial District on Feb. 11, 2021.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

As Canada’s largest banks gear up to report their most recent quarterly earnings next week, many investors are already looking for clues to which lenders will bounce back first in a postpandemic recovery.

Some analysts expect banks’ earnings per share to be 5 per cent to 8 per cent lower in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with the same period a year ago – before the pandemic arrived in Canada. But profits are likely to stabilize at levels similar to those of the last fiscal quarter of 2020, which ended Oct. 31.

Many investors are ready to look past those numbers and are eager to parse bank executives’ comments regarding the prospects for economic recovery in the United States and Canada – specifically, how soon the banks’ lending activities and fees will rebound. They also want to know how banks plan to deploy billions of dollars of excess capital built up under restrictions on dividend increases and share buybacks imposed by the federal banking regulator.

Story continues below advertisement

“The market continues to be less focused on the quarterly results themselves and much more interested in what earning power will be on the other side of this pandemic,” Scotia Capital Inc. analyst Meny Grauman said in a note to clients. “Investors remain convinced that vaccinations will lead us out of this health crisis and that growth is poised to bounce back with the force of a loaded spring.”

Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia will be the first to report results, on Feb. 23, followed by Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada the next day and Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce the day after that.

Provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover possible future losses from defaults – will likely rise modestly higher, as more loans are showing early signs of distress. But loans that are actually delinquent are not expected to spike in a meaningful way until later this year, because government support programs are still propping up struggling households and businesses.

And it seems unlikely that Canada’s banks will take back any of the billions of dollars in reserves set aside to cover potential loan losses just yet. Earlier this year, U.S. banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. released a combined US$5-billion in loan loss reserves, boosting their profits. But those banks use a different accounting standard than the IFRS 9 framework followed by Canada’s banks. The U.S. banks’ accounting model prompted them to stockpile larger reserves early in the crisis, but it has also made them quicker to reduce those buffers as conditions improve.

At Canada’s banks, “we’re not going to see any serious reduction in the allowances until we get better visibility as to how things are ultimately going to play out,” Barclays Capital Canada Inc. analyst John Aiken said in an interview.

Signs of a return to growth are unlikely in the fiscal first-quarter results. Demand for new loans still looks sluggish, and Mr. Grauman estimates that loan balances will rise by just 3 per cent on average this fiscal year. Residential mortgages in Canada are a notable exception, with December balances rising 7.7-per-cent year over year, according to recent regulatory data.

Low interest rates are eating into the profitability of those loans, however, and profit margins on lending are expected to have narrowed again in the fiscal first quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

On a positive note, the banks’ capital market arms have continued to do brisk business in trading and advisory work. Although some analysts predicted that trading and investment banking profits would retreat in 2021 after a hugely volatile and lucrative 2020, “what we’ve seen is greater activity [compared with] the fourth quarter [of 2020],” Mr. Aiken said.

Analysts expect an economic recovery to start sooner in the U.S., where vaccination efforts are more advanced than in Canada. That could give an advantage to Canadian banks with large U.S. operations, such as BMO and TD.

“Investors will definitely look at that. Our view is that the U.S. could recover faster,” Rob Colangelo, an analyst at DBRS Morningstar, said in an interview. “The year will play out in the tale of two halves. We still expect kind of a sluggish first half of 2021, and then it will accelerate.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies