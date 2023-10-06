Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: Irish rock icon U2 was the first band to perform at Sphere (no, The, necessary) last weekend in Las Vegas. The venue – the world’s largest spherical structure, measuring 516 feet wide and 366 feet tall – seats 18,000, and features immersive audio and video technology. And while the project went over budget in the end, the initial financial forecast was itself eye-watering.

Meanwhile, the former CEO of a crypto-exchange company is on trial for federal charges, the newly minted Bank of Canada’s deputy governor made their first speech, and this Canadian travel company announced job cuts. Finally, a Toronto driver for Uber is in court this week, facing allegations that he inappropriately received (a staggering sum of) COVID-19 aid money.

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Oct. 5.