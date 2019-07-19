 Skip to main content

Laurentian Bank ending teller services at nearly all branches as of Monday

Laurentian Bank ending teller services at nearly all branches as of Monday

Montreal
The Canadian Press
An era is about to end at the Laurentian Bank with customers no longer having access to teller services as of Monday in almost all of its branches.

Six rural locations will continue to offer these services until September.

The changes are part of a plan that began in 2016 to offer only branch-level financial advice by the end of 2019. Thirty-one of 91 locations have already eliminated their tellers.

Spokeswoman Helene Soulard says Canada’s seventh-largest bank began to warn customers more than four months ago about the change that will result in the elimination of 350 positions.

Laurentian wants customers to use automatic tellers and online banking, but it still doesn’t offer an app.

Acrimonious negotiations with about 1,200 unionized employees ended in March when 81 per cent of workers accepted the bank’s contract proposal.

